‘Fighting Illini’ honors WWI vets
In response to Erik McDuffie’s recent letter, I think it’s time for another article about the Fighting Illini to remind people that the nickname “Fighting Illini” refers to the brave men who fought in World War I.
From the UI archives: “Out of this came the battle cry of the stadium campaign: ‘Build that stadium for fighting Illini.’ Since the stadium was built to honor alumni, staff and students who died during World War I, the term ‘Fighting Illini’ was seemingly being linked to military service.”
It does not refer to the Indian tribe.
By the way, I am a 12th-generation descendant of a real Illiniwek chief and proud of it.
JUDITH A. SIESS
Champaign