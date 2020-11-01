Gerrymandering must be fixed first
I urge voters not to vote for Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed progressive income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution until the constitution has been amended to create legislative districts via a nonpartisan process, as is done in Iowa.
An amendment to ban gerrymandering would have been on the 2018 ballot. Hundreds of thousands of petition signatures were obtained, but it was thrown off the ballot as the result of a 4-3 vote of the Illinois Supreme Court. The Democratic powers that be opposed that amendment.
The Illinois Constitution also allows an amendment to be placed on a ballot with a three-fifths vote of both the Senate and the House.
Pritzker needs to get this done and establish nonpartisan legislative redistricting before I would vote for a graduated income-tax amendment. With this prerequisite, a graduated income-tax amendment could not and should not be voted upon until November 2022 or after.
MICHAEL FUERST
Urbana