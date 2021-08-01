Flight 800 facts show no conspiracy
I write in response to a recent letter of regarding TWA Flight 800 incident.
The writer espouses views that the disaster was caused by a “bomb” left onboard or a Navy missile strike. The National Transportation Safety Board’s 341-page report clearly found the cause to be an electrode in the center fuel tank of an older 747 that sparked and ignited fumes in the almost empty tank, which wasn’t filled for the short hop to Europe.
Conspiracy theories are exciting, and sometimes the truth is lost in the need to assign a conspiracy to almost everything.
JOHN CARMODY
White Heath