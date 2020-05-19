Like many businesses across Illinois, my electrical contracting business has been hit hard by COVID-19. The pandemic has left us no choice but to layoff and furlough dozens of employees.
We’ve seen disruptions to our supply routes, concern for employee and customer safety, and a slowing demand, all of which make our future unclear. It’s a reminder that unplanned natural disasters not only impact property and life, but also have a devastating impact on business.
In March, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a forecast finding that 123 million Americans across 23 states, including Illinois, could be impacted by spring flooding. Sadly, this feels familiar. Every year, Illinois faces floods that destroy businesses, public infrastructure, personal property and lives.
It’s critical that we plan and invest in flood resilience. We know that urban, rural and coastal flooding is on the rise, so let’s be smart and take a common-sense approach to change the outcome.
We need Illinois’ congressional embers to step up and address issues of repeatedly flooded homes, stop risky developments near waterways, create a funding mechanism for states to invest in flood infrastructure and pass a nationwide disclosure law so anyone buying or renting a new home knows its flood risk.
Clearly, the focus right now needs to be winning the fight against COVID-19. But in the midst of this pandemic, we cannot lose sight of the really important issues that ensure our families and businesses are strong for years to come.
GARRISON RIEGEL
Chicago