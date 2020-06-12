Nightingale got a bum rap
Dr. Anita Ung, in her May 27 letter, quotes the New England Journal of Medicine article “Failing the test: The Tragic Data Gap Undermining the U.S. Pandemic Response,” by Eric Scheider.
Dr. Ung used a
shortened quote from the article that may lead some readers to disparage the work of Florence Nightingale by characterizing our national testing as “feebler and more halting than the work of Florence Nightingale.”
The entire quote reads, “With more than 80,000 dead and no end in sight, our national efforts seem feebler and more halting than the 19th-century work of Florence Nightingale in the Crimean War and William Farr in England, where they used systematically collected epidemiologic data and rigorous analysis to save countless lives.”
Would that our statistical models had such standardized, systematically collected and readily reported data to inform them.
MARY BAILEY
Champaign