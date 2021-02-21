Focus more on executive orders
Socialism equals one: one idea, one voice, one party — elimination of opposition by any means available. Leaders in Communist China and Russia are envious of America’s far-left socialist manipulation of the puppet press.
The puppets covering the White House have been asked to submit questions in advance; however, the press secretary will “circle back” for answers on many of the questions.
Two of President Joe Biden’s executive orders have not been covered by the puppets. The transgender order allows boys and men to participate in girls’ and women’s sports. (No comment from the feminists.)
Halting the Keystone Pipeline eliminates thousands of high-paying union jobs, raises the price of gasoline and increases the dependency on foreign oil.
Now that former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is over, perhaps the puppets will pay attention to more of the issues facing the United States and report the unintended/intended consequences of executive orders.
JIM FORMAN
Champaign