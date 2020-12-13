Focus testing
on our schools
I write to urge the Champaign City Council to use its $700,000 worth of federal CARES Act funds to support coronavirus testing at public schools — mainly through wraparound quarantine support for any family with hourly wage workers whose student tests positive. That includes rent, utilities, food and wage support.
Coronavirus testing is a vital method to help stop coronavirus transmission without making everyone lock down — if done well. That means getting it to lots of people, processing tests fast and doing great contact tracing to break the chain.
And positive folks have to quarantine to stop transmission.
Our most vulnerable families — who also are most likely to get COVID-19 through no fault of their own — need know that they will not be punished through lost work for any positive family member.
It’s important to tell families upfront, before testing, that they will be supported through quarantine, or many will opt out — and the more that opt out, the less likely transmission will stop.
Right now, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has 15,000 free rapid-antigen test kits. Mahomet schools have already filed to get a chunk of them. Unit 4 could also benefit greatly from those tests — especially if the Champaign City Council could support them with a quarantine guarantee.
Focusing on making our schools safer through testing helps kids, keeps more parents working, and will efficiently boost more economic activity than distributing grants to individual businesses.
It’s a win-win. The time to move is now.
ANITA UNG
Champaign