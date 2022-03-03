Foellmer’s action just awful
Michael Foellmer is my Champaign City Council representative in District 4. He clearly does not understand representational government when he dismisses what constituents have to say.
At the Feb. 15 council meeting, Foellmer seconded Alicia Beck’s rapt dismissal of Albert and Claudia Morr’s lived experience with gun violence. He made it worse when he chose to be absent at the subsequent council meeting and not face the music.
What does it take to listen? Should the Morrs have taken a bullet to the brain rather than their window pane?
As a gay man, I find it distressing that my district representative acted with such servility to maintain his credibility with a fanatical core within his political party.
Gay men find themselves at the back of the “progressive stack” and are taken for granted in the grand intersectional coalition. Foellmer let others speak for him when he meekly seconded the ugly scolding of his own constituents by his political godmother, Beck.
It is time for him to be his own man and stand for universal justice rather than pandering to the excesses of others.
JOHN BERGEE
Champaign