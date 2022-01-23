Follow rules
or pay price
The New York Times recently published a list showing that, of all the counties in the country, Champaign County ranked 20th in terms of COVID-19 cases per thousand.
I go to the supermarket. There is no enforcement of protocols: customers and employees with no masks or distancing. This is a threat to customers’ health.
Why are there no sanctions for such neglect of public health? Where is the city government and its responsibility to protect people from a serious disease?
A spot check and meaningful fine for neglect might make a difference.
JIM MALL
Champaign