Follow rules
to avoid accidents
I read the recent story about the pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck on April 26 at Vine and Elm streets.
I am relieved there was not a fatality. I hope this young girl will fully recover from her head injury.
But I don’t understand why there seemed to be such a rush to blame the pedestrian as the at-fault party. I have reviewed the full accident report, and it appears there were multiple opportunities to prevent this near-tragic event.
First, there was a car waiting westbound on Elm to turn south on Vine. As the driver made the left turn, the driver decided to stop, blocking the crosswalk, to allow the girl who had been on the southeast corner waiting to cross Vine.
The pickup truck was in the left southbound lane, and seeing the car stop in front of it, the driver decided to go around to the right, where they struck the girl crossing in front of the car.
Lessons learned: (1) Any place where a sidewalk connects to a street at an intersection is a legal crosswalk and there is no difference in rights for pedestrians whether the crosswalk is marked or unmarked. (2) If you stop to allow a pedestrian to cross, stop at least a car length or two before the crosswalk. (3) It is illegal to pass a car stopped for a pedestrian at a crosswalk (625 ILCS 5/11-1002). (4) Do not rely on people waving you on if you can’t see the traffic.
BILL BROWN
Chairman
Urbana Bicycle and Pedestrian
Advisory Commission
Urbana