Follow the rules
to limit virus
On Nov. 20, Tier 3 COVID-19 resurgence mitigation was implemented for Illinois.
While I have seen outrage for small businesses, teens losing out on their senior year and people’s inability to congregate in places of worship, where is the outrage for health care workers?
Where is the outrage for people who have lost loved ones?
At the time of this letter, over 12,000 Illinois families are mourning the loss of a loved one due to COVID-19.
As an intensive-care nurse, I have seen the devastating effects of this virus. I have seen family members begging to be allowed the chance to see their loved one a final time. I have cared for people in the fight of their lives, only to succumb to the virus’ devastating effects.
People’s livelihoods are at stake, and we desperately want life to return to normal. However, slowing a virus to allow doctors and nurses to provide adequate care is important.
Health care workers are worn thin. We are tired. We need help from the community.
If we do not limit social contacts, stay home as much as possible, wear a mask and wash our hands, soon there will be more needs than can be met by hospital staff.
The small businesses struggling and the teens’ blundered senior year will be but a blip on the radar as suffering and death consume us. Because what will we do when there are no more hospital beds or doctors and nurses to tend to them?
KATHRYN TITE
Tolono