A March 26 article authored by Dr. Anthony Fauci in the New England Journal of Medicine, titled “Covid-19: Navigating The Uncharted,” points out that while, at present, the currently reported case fatality rate is approximately 2 percent, these statistics are based on case definitions requiring a diagnosis of pneumonia.
“If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1 percent. ...This suggests that the overall clinical consequences may ultimately be more akin to a severe seasonal influenza.”
According to the CDC, the current season’s flu has caused an estimated 38 million illnesses, 390,000 hospitalizations and 23,000 deaths in the U.S. alone.
I doubt that I am alone in my suspicions that there are ulterior motives in creating this panic. True journalism would question these motives instead of cheerleading from the sidelines. I suggest you follow the money.
JAMES OHEARN
Champaign