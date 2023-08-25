Foolish emissions goals will be costly
The Biden administration recently proposed new rules requiring automakers to produce vehicles that by 2032 average an astronomical 66.4 miles per gallon.
This is a huge 50 percent increase from the already challenging 44.1 miles per gallon currently required.
President Joe Biden’s hidden objective is to set unattainable standards that force all Americans to buy electric vehicles. EVs are just 1 percent of sales now.
The supposed benefit of this and similar mandates by co-signers of the Paris Climate Agreement is reduced global temperature. However, United Nations computer models predict that if global EV sales hit 30 percent by 2030, temperatures would decline by just 0.0001 degrees C by 2100.
So what are some of the prices Americans will pay to attain this meaningless temperature reduction?
- Radically reduced freedom of choice and massive disruptions to the economy, including a net loss of jobs in the automotive and related industries.
- Diminished travel freedom because EVs have limited driving ranges compounded by range reductions of up to 35 percent when it’s cold. Also, cold-weather charge time can triple.
- Far greater reliance on an adversarial China for batteries, the manufacture of which depends upon minerals strip-mined by children and, ironically, CO2-emitting coal power.
- Rising prices as rapid forced demand far exceeds battery supplies, thus making EVs increasingly unaffordable.
- Millions of used toxic batteries to dispose of, and replacements that can cost $15,000 to $23,000.
With each ineffective, extreme and costly climate measure Biden mandates, it appears that the war he fights is not against global warming but against the American people.
DENNIS KIMME
Mahomet