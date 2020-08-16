Support forest preserve district
Champaign County voters should approve the referendum for the forest preserve district in November.
I’ll focus on two health and educational benefits for our families from adequate funding to maintain the lands and facilities.
First, our families enjoy recreation and exercise in the forest preserves’ trails, gardens and lakes in all seasons, and these benefits were highlighted when COVID-19 closed so many other options.
Recent visits have been especially uplifting and refreshing, both mentally and physically. Even a short activity in a convenient forest preserve made a big difference in getting out of our homes and staying away from the threats of crowds and indoor spaces.
During such visits, we see individuals of all ages and families having fun, observing nature and exercising in many ways. For viewing diverse ecosystems and the wonders of blooming flowers and trees, our forest preserves are more accessible and safer than traveling to state or national parks and offer more variety than municipal parks.
Second, the forests and lakes are crucial in reducing the impact of climate change. We need to maintain shaded areas, reduce carbon emissions, store carbon in plants and soils, and manage heavy precipitation. Also, the nature centers’ exhibits and talks inform us on threats from climate change and resilience actions.
These benefits depend on having well-maintained walking and biking trails, lakes, forests, nature centers and other features, which require additional funding. Please support the forest preserve district’s referendum.
WARREN LAVEY
Champaign