Forest preserve district worth cost
Since opening its doors in 1948, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District has never received a voter-approved increase in its property-tax rate.
That attests to its outstanding stewardship of taxpayers’ money.
In the mid-1990s, the forest preserve district’s budget for construction and maintenance projects was frozen at $200,000 and remains at about $240,000 today.
On Nov. 3, the district will ask voters for a boost to continue to carry out its mission. With an increase of just 1.6 cents per $100 valuation — on average, $5.33 annually for the owner of a $100,000 home — the request is very small, but the payoff to county residents will be tremendous.
The new funding would also allow the district to expand educational programming for children and families across Champaign County.
The district has been an excellent steward of the property taxes allotted to it by the citizens of Champaign County. It has been recognized with back-to-back excellence in auditing awards by the Government Finance Officers Association. It would not be asking for this increase if it was not absolutely necessary to sustain operations.
PATRICIA MILLER
Champaign