Forest preserve merits support
I urge all voters to support the Champaign County Forest Preserve District’s referendum on Nov. 3.
The referendum will ask county residents to support a very modest tax increase. The owner of a $100,000 home would see a $5.33 annual increase — about 45 cents a month.
Since we arrived in Champaign County in 1986, we have benefited from our family using all of the preserves and facilities. We have enjoyed biking, camping, fishing, picnicking, nature watching and taking advantage of all of the seasonal activities close to home.
We now visit the same preserves with our grandchildren doing the very same things with our extended family. We must support the district at this time to make sure these legacy landscapes are preserved for future generations.
This modest increase in support will help provide the necessary financial resources to maintain the preserves according to the district’s planning and management efforts.
We are so fortunate to have easy access to the many great preserves and facilities spread around the county. We can all do our part by voting yes for the referendum. It is the right thing to do.
TOM BARTLETT
Champaign