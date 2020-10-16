Forest preserves mismanaged
I urge a no vote on the Champaign County Forest Preserve District’s property-tax increase.
As a lifelong resident of Champaign County, I’m amazed at the mismanagement of our forest preserves.
Lake of the Woods was packed every weekend for years. Now hardly anyone goes there. You used to be allowed to picnic anywhere and park where you were picnicking. No more.
Several roads were closed through the park with no input from taxpayers.
Several times in the middle of some of our coldest winters, they bulldozed several, maybe 10, acres of animal habitats. I wrote a letter about it to this paper at the time. The people in power at the district blew it off by telling me it didn’t hurt anything.
The director stated most animals migrate in winter. So they destroyed homes to squirrels, rabbits, foxes and, yes, coyotes in the coldest months because they migrate?
It was done solely to allow people to walk in that area easier.
Stupidity by management. Swimming beach closed. Picnicking where you want stopped. Roads closed without taxpayers’ input. The forest preserve district doesn’t deserve more money.
STEPHEN WITT
Mahomet