Forest preserves need backing
During the current shutdown of contacts and activities, I’ve become even more aware of how much I appreciate our local preserves.
I recently visited our newest preserve, Hidden Acres, for the first time. It is a real gem with a short, easy trail along the Sangamon River, and abundant tall trees.
We are so lucky in Champaign County to have the many choices to escape home and relax in the great outdoors with no entrance fees. I urge everyone to support the modest proposed tax levy for the forest preserve district in November. It is needed to help maintain and improve our preserves.
BETH CHATO
Urbana