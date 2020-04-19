During this unprecedented time of social isolation, your Champaign County forest preserves offer a respite from cabin fever.
Although the Museum of the Grand Prairie, Homer Lake Interpretive Center, the golf course and all playgrounds are closed, the preserves and trails remain open for people to enjoy.
We know that connecting with nature during this worrisome time is vital to people’s emotional and physical well-being. We are asking preserve visitors to follow a few simple guidelines while we ride out this pandemic:
Utilize less-crowded preserves and trails. If parking lots are full, go to another site. Visit ccfpd.org to find spots that are new to you.
Maintain a safe distance (6 feet minimum) from other visitors. Consider the use of a facemask; even homemade ones can keep the virus from spreading.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or positive test results, or have been around others who do, we ask that you please stay home.
Bring your own hand sanitizer and drinking water. Restrooms and drinking fountains are temporarily unavailable.
Pack out what you bring in to keep our staff members safe.
We know we’ll get through this time as long as we work together to keep ourselves and each other safe. We hope you enjoy your #EscapeToNature at Champaign County’s forest preserves — Homer Lake, Lake of the Woods, Middle Fork River, River Bend, Sangamon River and the Kickapoo Rail Trail.
MARY ELLEN WUELLNER
executive director
Mahomet