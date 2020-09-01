Forest preserves well worth money
How fortunate we are in Champaign County to have not one, not two, but five beautiful forest preserves: Homer Lake, Lake of the Woods, River Bend, Sangamon River and River Bend, plus the Kickapoo Rail Trail.
With the many restrictions this summer, enjoying the great outdoors so close to home was a gift and much-needed reprieve for so many of us.
Never have our forest preserves been in greater demand, with so many of us making the short drive to enjoy hiking, fishing, boating, birding, bicycling, picnicking or simply spending family time in nature. And to top things off — it’s free! A single-day admission to Shades or Turkey Run in Indiana is $9, and Wisconsin parks charge $11 per day for Illinoisans, not to mention gas and driving time. In Champaign County: No fees!
Is this not more than enough reason to support the November referendum to increase the proposed tax levy?
The proposed increase is modest and will go a long way of maintaining and improving our parks — roughly $5 per $100,000 assessed value of your home per year (see ccfpd.org).
If you enjoy nature, please do your part and support the referendum on Nov. 3!
K. PETER KUCHINKE
Homer