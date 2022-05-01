Former chief not fit to train
We at Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Champaign Urbana applaud those individuals who wish to promote and protect the public good, including those who wish to do so by serving as police officers.
To do one’s job well, a police officer needs to exhibit a variety of characteristics, such as bravery, kindness and patience. They should also exhibit humility, recognizing that all people have blind spots and implicit biases that they need to strive to overcome.
Those individuals training to be police officers deserve to be trained by role models who have exhibited these characteristics. In the view of Bend the Arc: CU and our community partners, such as Ubuntu Project Champaign Urbana, the Racial Justice Team of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana Champaign and the University of Illinois Graduate Employees’ Organization, R.T. Finney did not consistently exhibit these characteristics during his career as a police officer and chief. He and his officers frequently drew their guns on unarmed Black citizens.
Tragically, this led to the fatal shooting of Kiwane Carrington, an unarmed Black teenager. Officer trainees at Parkland College deserve better than Finney. We at Bend the Arc: CU urge Parkland College not to rehire him to teach officer trainees.
DIANE ORE
HOWARD BERENBAUM
Champaign