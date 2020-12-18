Former heathen says repent
The best thing people can do right now is repent of their sins, accept Jesus Christ as Lord of your life, pray and read the Bible daily.
Satan believes in the existence of God but refuses to worship him. Why don’t you? The great deception continues. Just remember who kicked whom out of heaven.
I pray for the heathen of this world because I was once a heathen myself. A hell-deserving sinner. I pray they come to the knowledge of the truth before it’s too late. After all, doesn’t Jesus Christ deserve those for whom he died?
Good people don’t go to heaven — forgiven sinners do. Most people you meet are going to hell. That is not the will of God. God does not send anyone to hell. You send yourself to hell because you choose to accept him or reject him. Like Satan, you have a choice.
DAVID HALL
Tolono