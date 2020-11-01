Forty Under 40 deserve praise
I wanted to take a moment to thank News-Gazette Media for continuing the “Forty Under 40” annual recognition program that highlights the accomplishments of young professionals in our community.
Being a young professional sounds lovely, doesn’t it? If only the reality were so glamorous. Speaking as a member of the Class of 2018, that term captures only one of the many roles that we play on a daily basis.
We juggle giving our best at work, to our children and to our partners and families and somehow manage to find time for the causes that make the greater Champaign-Urbana community better.
Please, take a moment to read the biographies of the nominees and congratulate them if you have the chance. One such person to know is Peter Goodspeed, director of natural resources at the Champaign County Forest Preserve District.
He and his team keep the ecosystem of the 4,000 acres of land we Champaign County residents share in top condition. In times like these, having open lands, campsites, lakes and trails to freely explore has been a needed relief.
What sets him and his fellow nominees apart is their dedication to improving our collective quality of life through their careers as well as community service. Consider nominating someone next year. When your community takes notice, it is a reminder that the effort is worthwhile.
To the Class of 2020, keep up the good work. See you on the “Seventy Over 70” list one day, God willing.
LACEY RAINS LOWE
Champaign