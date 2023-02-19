Candidate forum set for Feb. 26
Voters in Champaign and Savoy, there will be a municipal candidates’ forum from 1:30 to 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Champaign Public Library.
This forum will include the candidates running for Champaign mayor, Champaign City Council at-large positions, Champaign school board and Parkland College Board of Trustees. Since there are no contested races in Urbana, those offices are not included.
The following organizations are hosting: League of Women Voters of Champaign County, NAACP Champaign County Branch, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Champaign-Urbana, ILVOTE of Champaign County, Indivisible Rural Illinois and The News-Gazette. You can find the forum schedule on the local LWV website.
It will be livestreamed on the ILVOTE of Champaign County Facebook page starting at 1:30 p.m.
Early voting begins Feb. 23. Election day is April 4. You can vote by mail or in-person. You can vote early or on Election Day. For more information, please go to the Champaign County clerk’s website.
MARCI
ADELSTON-SCHAFER
Champaign