Foster kids need health care most
Regarding the state of Illinois’ recent switch of foster-care children from the welfare system to the managed-care system, I would agree with advocates and other lawmakers that it is concerning that the children in foster care will not get the care they need under this change.
Children in foster care are more in need of proper physical- and mental-health care than most other children who are not in foster care. They have specific needs that must be met if they are to flourish in the environment they are in.
While there are some benefits to managed care, it was noted that while most providers are still available to those on managed care, some services are no longer available or are more difficult to obtain.
It is hard enough to receive health care no matter what kind of insurance or health care coverage someone has. There is no need to make it any harder, especially on those who need it the most.
Emma James
Charleston