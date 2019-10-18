While the fringe element needs no reminder of the Second Amendment’s closing phrase that has become their singular obsession, isolated and enshrined, they may be admonished of the opening lines: “A well-regulated militia .”
(And I’m well aware that “well-regulated” means “viable,” in no way synonymous with “regulation” in a restrictive sense.)
The key word is “militia,” in and of itself.
My point: The directive “shall not be infringed” is not only dependent upon the need for a militia, but the very concept of a militia itself is — and has long been — passe in America, given drastic changes in context, circumstance and — not least — accessible technology.
The Founders’ guarded view of government couldn’t help but be influenced by history’s monarchal tradition and a rude awakening to, and misunderstanding of, their recent colonial status: ultimately pawns of, rather than participants in, English government. Along with a foot in the past, their blueprint for the future was also an exercise in contemporary pragmatism (and prejudice); thus, the glaring contradiction of slavery alongside liberty.
Our architects, while wise and well-intentioned, were not omniscient gods, nor do we honor them, or ourselves, by treating them as such.
Like any edifice, the Constitution is subject to the weathering of time, in need of periodic upgrade, if less frequently repair.
For while no proof exists that Jefferson said “the strongest reason for the people to retain the right to ... arms is against tyranny in government,” we do know he wrestled with a wolf held by the ears.
MICHAEL WHITE
LeRoy