Four spots open, not three
The Danville school board has again demonstrated a lack of leadership for the upcoming election.
When district officials were asked about the vacancies for election April 4, they indicated that there were only three openings, all four-year terms.
Guess what, voters? When these three positions are elected on April 4, there will still be a vacancy. The district neglected to mention to the election commission that the term vacated by me,
by law, needed to be voted on to select someone for the two years left on the term.
As a consequence, the school board will again have the power to appoint someone of its choosing. The voters will have no say.
This malfeasance allows the school board, not the voters and taxpayers, to make the choice. The media initially reported that no one selected a petition for the two-year term. This reporting is inaccurate, as there was no option or opportunity presented to the candidates by the commission since the district failed to notify it of the vacancy.
Voters and taxpayers should have had a say in who serves and represents them. It is too late to vote for the two-year term, but it isn’t too late to vote out the three incumbents, two of whom were appointed, who are running. Wouldn’t readers think board members would have known that there were four openings and not three? Or did they?
LON HENDERSON
Danville