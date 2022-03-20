‘Fourth Reich’ wants to kill
Throughout history, hundreds of thousands of the greatest Americans ever have been willing to fight and die to secure and preserve the freedoms, rights and privileges they bestowed upon our succeeding generations in this country.
Now, we are witnessing thousands of Fourth Reich disciples who are willing to kill hundreds of thousands of Americans to destroy that inheritance and our country in the worship of someone who emulates Adolph Hitler, Joseph Goebbels and Jim Jones.
It has always been and will always be harder and take longer to create and build a civilized, unified society through a shared belief in mankind’s highest ideals and potential than to internally subvert those goals through destruction and death through division, merely to usurp power from the good citizens who have failed to defeat those who employ propaganda, misinformation and lies — the foundations of traitors in their treason to destroy any power great enough to oppose the subjugation of everyone to their evil plot.
Through the masterful use of the power of projection, the Fourth Reich misleads its followers by accusing opponents of what they themselves are actually doing to magically distract their followers from realizing the truth.
ABTT! (Anything But The Truth!) is the gospel to which they must adhere religiously to prevent the end of their masquerade and reign of terror.
Failure to recognize the Fourth Reich masquerading behind the once proud and honorable Republican Party name will soon lead to our country’s inevitable end, as is their ultimate goal.
JOHN KENNETH YOUNG
St. Joseph