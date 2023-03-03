Fox News hosts are a disgrace
We now know from the Fox “News” people that they lied. From top to bottom, they lied about a stolen election.
The three prime-time hosts, along with other flunkies at the network, lied about a stolen election to keep ratings from falling. Viewers went to other networks after Biden won and Fox called the election for him.
The other networks were all in on the big lie — the lie that caused an attempted coup at our Capitol. Fox has told its viewers many things that weren’t true, but never a lie that caused so much damage to our country.
How much respect does a network have for its viewers when it openly admits to lying? A radio station in our city puts one of these liars on in the afternoon. That’s fine — no one makes anyone listen to his divisive garbage — but I wonder why an advertiser would associate with an admitted liar.
He claims to love his country and be patriotic. Anyone pushing a lie about the main thing that makes us a democracy — free and fair elections — is hardly patriotic. Everyone involved in this destruction of our elections should beg this country for forgiveness. Then they should resign and leave the stage forever.
MICHAEL MOORE
Champaign