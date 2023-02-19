Foxes, coyotes are a menace
Contrary to a claim in a recent Letter to the Editor, foxes and coyotes do not serve us well.
They are killers of most all domestic animals, including farm cats (now almost non-existent), dogs, rabbits, pheasants, ducks, geese and any young newborn animal (including calves, sheep, pigs and chickens).
They also destroy pheasant nests in the spring and summer.
From the conservation side, they kill a large percentage of newly born fawns.
Just recently in Sadorus Township, a farm yard with sheep was attacked and a number were killed by coyotes. They run in packs of two or more.
If we are not able to trap them, they would become a problem — just like our current geese population.
I am not aware of any coyote- or fox-hunting contests. There also is no bounty for their pelts anymore.
The poll numbers cited in the letter were extreme and could not have included rural farm people with livestock.
I encourage the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to continue its normal trapping season.
DEAN CHESNUT
Champaign