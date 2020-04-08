It’s been more than four months since The News-Gazette’s change of ownership and the last edition of Frank’s Faves appeared in its weekly entertainment section, On the Go.
For those former Faves fans who might have missed seeing it every Thursday for the past five years, I wanted to let you know that Frank’s Faves is now a blog readers can find online.
New columns are still posted every Thursday, and readers can also find links there to previous Franks Faves columns on The News-Gazette’s website.
I’d also like to thank all faithful Faves fans for their readership over the years. It’s been my great pleasure to share my faves with them and to receive their own faves, feedback and future faves suggestions in return. Keep them coming, folks, and stay safe!
FRANK PIEPER
Ivesdale