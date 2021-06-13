Free thinking
is not popular
Suluap Rice (June 9) is to be commended for venturing into the frightening world of rational thought.
When it comes to COVID-19, those who dare enter there are often scorned for the mere act of thinking. There is a narrative to be served, and it resounds from all corners — from The New York Times to The News-Gazette.
For example, take the matter of the origin of COVID-19.
From the outset, we were told that there was only one explanation — virus migration from animal to human in Wuhan, China. Anyone bold enough to notice that there was a major biological weapons lab operating in Wuhan, and that it was a possible source of the virus, was promptly categorized as a conspiracy theorist.
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, relishing his new role as national censor, promptly banned such talk from his platform. Others followed suit.
But then highly-regarded science writer Nicholas Wade took a closer look. He did the heavy lifting and laid out both sides of the argument; upon closer inspection, an animal origin seemed less likely.
That was followed by the revelations of the Fauci emails, showing connections between the Chinese gain-of-function research and American tax dollars, funneled through the sainted Fauci.
The whole COVID-19 pandemic is laden with such obfuscation. Whether it’s the effectiveness of masks or the reliability of PCR tests, we’re on our own to find the truth.
Bravo to Sualap Rice and others who are not afraid to think — and to speak out.
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign