Freedom claim is fallacious
Those sitting on the sidelines of the great debate raging in Georgia, Florida, Texas and many other states over the cry for freedom from the tyranny of a vaccine mandate should take note of the fact that in those same states, seat belts are required, the highways have speed limits and blood relatives of any age are not free to engage in intimate relationships with one another, even if they so freely desire.
Yes, incest is illegal in all of the aforementioned states.
Go figure — their bodies, but not their choice. Where’s the outrage? There is none. This is a clear case where the appeal to freedom in the face of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate fails.
We can all agree that incest is not in the best interest of the common good. Hence, laws or mandates against it are sensible. The same logic led to seat-belt and speed-limit laws and smoking bans in public spaces, all of which curtail personal freedom.
Why shouldn’t the same reasoning apply to safety measures against COVID-19? After all, the yearly death count from COVID-19 is 10 times higher than that from traffic accidents. The virus’ highly transmissible nature (coughing on someone cannot give them incest, but it can transmit COVID-19) would seem to be a compelling-enough reason.
It appears then that the freedom argument is that one’s ability and hence freedom to spread COVID-19 should not be infringed by any state law.
PHILIP PHILLIPS
Champaign