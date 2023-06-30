Freedom in U.S. another myth
Americans have long held that freedom is a basic right and that everyone should be free to pursue their own idea of success within the limits of the law. American history reveals that the American ideal of freedom has been more of a myth than a reality.
The U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1789. It granted freedom to some, but also endorsed slavery and favored the interests of wealthy landowners. it did not grant equal rights to women, Black Americans, Native Americans or those who did not own property.
The effort to establish equal rights and freedoms for all Americans has been a work in progress ever since.
The struggle for women’s rights began in 1865, but they were not allowed to vote until 1920. The 13th and 14th Amendments abolishing slavery and guaranteeing citizenship rights for Black Americans were ratified in 1865 and 1868, respectively, but the Voting Rights Act making it illegal to prevent Black citizens from voting was not passed until 1965.
Native Americans effectively had no citizenship rights until Congress passed the Indian Citizenship Act in 1924. It was not until 1968 that the Indian Civil Rights Act guaranteed Native Americans the same citizenship rights as other Americans.
if you think that all Americans enjoy the same rights and freedoms today, take a look at the living conditions of America’s poor, homeless populations and voter oppression.
American politicians have often claimed that they value American rights and freedoms. American history tells a different story.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign