Friend’s story sends message
I have a good friend who, though weighing only 2.7 pounds at birth, is now a healthy 68-year-old. Over the course of her lifetime, she has been a treasured daughter, sister, friend, neighbor and co-worker. It is impossible to estimate the number of lives she has positively impacted over the years and how many more she will in the future.
Her life could have ended at the very beginning, just as over 2,000 lives are terminated at their start every single day in the greatest country on earth.
My friend spent 67 days in the neonatal intensive care unit following her premature birth. This was in 1954, when the medical technology available to help premature babies was very different from today. She was expected to die, but she survived without physical or mental impairment.
For those who mistakenly think pre-born babies aren’t our fellow human beings, this is just one example of the truth relative to abortion.
Sadly, abortion is completely arbitrary in terms of deciding who does and does not deserve to live. Many people assume that a baby born weighing only 2.7 pounds could not survive, let alone thrive. My friend is proof that this presumption is grossly inaccurate.
The Mayo Clinic considers premature birth to be 3 weeks before due date. My friend was born well over two months before due date and continues to live a wonderful life.
Please learn the truth — every abortion ends a life. Even when there seem to be challenges, choose life.
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign