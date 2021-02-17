From deplorable to terrorist?
President Joe Biden’s first 10 days in office were a disaster.
He signed 42 executive orders. Wasn’t former President Donald Trump called a dictator after signing six?
Hillary Clinton claimed for four years that Trump was illegitimate. There have been thousands of pages of evidence addressing voter fraud in 2020 — all thrown out by the courts for being “baseless.”
Who’s in charge these days? Former President Barack Obama? Tech giants abusing conservatives’ First Amendment rights to free speech?
Apparently, Biden wants to kill women’s sports by allowing trans people to compete.
He killed thousands of jobs by shutting down the Keystone pipeline. Will Canada now look to China to sell its vast oil surplus?
Fuel prices are now sure to go up.
The war on unborn babies will get a financial boost from Biden’s executive orders. It’s amazing how people who were never aborted can now be judge and jury on the next generation by using some of my tax money.
Biden said he had a plan to fight the coronavirus. Strangely, the vaccine was released right after the election. Really?
I used to be called a deplorable. Now I’m a domestic terrorist for supporting Trump. Unity with Biden and the Democrats? I don’t think so.
JIM EHMEN
Paxton