From the worst
to the best?
It was obvious that former President Donald Trump, who was tried for his crimes, was the worst president in American history. But now it is proven.
The Lancet, the highly respected global medical journal, released a huge report on how Trump adversely affected the health of the American people.
We all suffered extremely under his bad policies and incompetence.
It was not just his poor handling of our response to the coronavirus. Even before that, tens of thousands died who didn’t have to. His efforts to dismantle Obamacare left 3 million people uninsured in the middle of this crisis. And under his auspices, the cost of health care rose dramatically. (The U.S. already had the costliest health care in the world; Trump just made it worse.)
Trump’s trillion-dollar tax cuts only benefited the richest Americans. And he cut so many regulations that caused environmental harm that over 22,000 people died in 2019, more than had ever died from those causes.
Thank goodness we now have a highly competent president who can reverse some of the terrible policies enacted by Trump.
We are once again respected by the
world instead of being laughed at.
Trump killed too many Americans and tortured the rest of us, but finally we have a true leader who will restore our health and happiness.
ELIZABETH FELTS OLMSTED
Urbana