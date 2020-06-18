Fund transfers raise questions
The Unit 4 school board has big construction plans without needing a referendum.
At the June Unit 4 school board meeting, the chief financial officer stated that education dollars have to be spent on education ... unless the board decides otherwise and transfers the funds.
The taxpayers voted $6 million for an addition to the International Prep Academy. But it was decided to transfer $25 million from the education fund to the construction fund in September, instead of this fiscal year.
The money is only for construction of the new IPA for grades K-5. The design for this building was approved at this meeting. Two trailers were moved from Southside School to IPA for the use of sixth graders this fall. Seventh graders will be added next year. The $25 million elementary school should be finished by 2022.
Then K-5 students will move into the new building and 6-8 graders will use the current building. Ultimately, the plan is to tear down the old Carrie Busey School on Kirby and build a new middle school.
Once the IPA middle school is in place, 11 elementary schools will have the option to go to three middle schools, but IPA will have the option of four middle schools. There was no mention of what funds were going to be used for this middle school. In my opinion, $25 million is a lot to lose from the education fund. There will also be the cost of furnishing the new school and staffing the middle school.
MARY SHOBE
Champaign