Garden Hills needs attention
During the June 15 Champaign City Council meeting, I presented a slice of what life in the Garden Hills neighborhood feels like this summer.
I noted that it is a 45-minute bus ride on the Lavender route to reach Meijer or Walmart for grilling supplies. My point, though unspoken, was that Garden Hills needs grocery stores.
In his remarks at the end of the meeting, council member Tom Bruno responded, “I have ridden that bus route that goes through Dobbins Down and eventually makes its way to Walmart. ... I take my grandkids for bus rides on that route to see how the other half lives.”
Bruno needs to realize that Garden Hills residents are not members of “the other half.” We are all citizens of the city, and it is time we were treated as such.
We need the long-promised basic infrastructure of drainage, street lights and sidewalks — now. Not 10 years from now. It is our turn.
In response to one speaker asking if the council members had gone on police ride-alongs (recently was implied), Bruno responded, saying he had first gone on one in the 1970s and had even ridden along with snow-plow drivers.
I fail to see how ride-alongs with snow-plow drivers address either of the two big issues brought forward by constituents at this meeting: 1) safety of and gratitude toward the Champaign Police Department, and 2) safety and well-being of residents.
CREEL UNBELOVED
Champaign