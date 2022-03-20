Our garden plot at Meadowbrook Park wouldn’t feed us year-round if I tripled the size.
In the summer, it doesn’t even tick the variety box. Lettuce bolts way before tomatoes ripen. Peas are long gone before beans mature. Plants do what they want.
Nor does the garden save significant money. There’s plot rental, seeds, fencing, tools. Agribusiness ships tons of food so cheaply, there’s no way to compete.
Our plot looks nice early on, but it’s ugly after a summer of heat, dry spells, wet spells and bugs.
So why do I renew my plot? Why did a seed order thump on my doorstep yesterday?
Four reasons.
One, the amazing taste of vegetables straight from the garden.
Two, the exercise, the best I know of.
Three, the link with my dad. I helped him and watched him work. I learned what a Midwestern garden looks like, its widely spaced rows, hoed clean.
Four, the gardening community. We encourage and commiserate — too much or too little rain, and damn the mugwort and deer.
Because we come from all over, the gardens are a living encyclopedia.
Dad taught me what one kind of garden looks like. At Meadowbrook, I can see how others do it.
Some use raised beds. Some plant more densely than I’m used to, keeping weeds down with crops, not a hoe.
I discover at least one new veggie every year. All I have to do is lean over a fence and say, “Looks good. Whatcha growin’ there?”
JOHN PALEN
Urbana