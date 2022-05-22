We lived in Danville when Rita Garman was running for the Illinois Supreme Court. We admired her integrity, eloquence and dedication to justice.
Voting for her in the primary meant crossing party lines for us, which is easier for some than others. I well remember as we entered the polling place being asked which party ballot I wanted.
I replied Republican, then explained that my husband wants the same but is unable to say the word.
Months later, Garman graciously agreed to visit my sixth-grade classroom at North Ridge. She spoke to my students about the importance of diligent study, civility and goal setting.
The students presented her with a large jar of marbles that they had collected for her. They explained that if she ever encountered someone who accused her of “losing her marbles,” she could take them off the shelf and show them the jar.
Her ability to clearly communicate what is right and just makes me guess that she never had to use that jar.
ADA MURRAY
Champaign