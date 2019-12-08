A former gas-plant site is located at Fifth and Hill Street, a community near the University of Illinois campus.
Several campus advocacy groups, including the Black Students for Revolution, Illinois Student Government and Students for Environmental Concerns co-sponsored a campus teach-in in conjunction with the Champaign County Healthcare Consumers on Nov. 21 to raise awareness about the unclean site.
According to the fact sheet created by CCHC, cleanup of the site began in 2009, but it is not yet complete. It’s a shame that after a decade of promises, cleanup isn’t complete.
People who have lived near the site have reported several health issues, and many believe it’s because of the site. This is argued by some to be a case of environmental racism; many can’t simply just leave their home to live in a cleaner neighborhood.
According to greenaction.org, “environmental racism is the disproportionate impact of environmental hazards on people of color.”
Despite the inequities, the community shows strength and promise through uniting to address this issue. The Fifth and Hill Neighborhood Rights Campaign is a coalition of community members learning the effects of the toxicity of the plant and to protect the rights of those living in the Fifth and Hill neighborhood.
For any community member wishing to get involved, contact Claudia Lennhoff of Champaign County Healthcare Consumers at cchcc@healthcareconsumers.org.
LILYIA GARCIA
Champaign