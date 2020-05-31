Geese slaughter logical decision
Geese fecal droppings may contain bacteria such as salmonella that can affect humans and livestock. If you, your dog and/or your children/grandchildren touch it, they could have health consequences (birds have this risk).
Springfield USDA staff report that geese return to their summer nesting locations. If Crystal Lake Park has 100 geese (assuming 40 mated pairs), each pair can have two to eight goslings returning next year. Goose meat is wholesome, a source of protein, and nutrients similar to duck, pheasant or wild turkey (these bird are also harvested in Illinois).
Donating the meat to food banks is a logical choice. Do we allow dog feces to drop in Crystal Lake Park (limited disease risks)? Some people see geese as natural and a right (I suggest going to a wildlife area). Putting up a fence to keep geese out of my Savoy yard would cost $3,000-plus.
MIKE HUTJENS
Savoy