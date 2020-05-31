Geese slaughter more cruelty
Do Urbana residents really want to be known as the city that kills the geese?
Geese that are protected by law. I hope the so-called humans who voted for this harvest are there to hear the noise and suffering they are causing. I know for a fact that Urbana hired a company to destroy the eggs before they hatch or before they become little goslings and are just developing.
This worked just fine to keep the population down, but they didn’t do it this year. They created the problem. So the kind humans are just going to slaughter whole families with ease.
What’s next for Urbana? First, it was the turkeys, then Meadowbrook beavers and now the geese. Wonder who will get in their way next. There is enough cruelty in this world. But I guess the Urbana Park District just doesn’t care.
MARA ROUGHTON
Philo