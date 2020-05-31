Slaughter plans not acceptable
The Urbana Park District’s plan to slaughter most of Crystal Lake Park’s Canada Geese to suit recreational habits of a minority of visitors is ill-conceived. The roundup would terrorize the entire geese population during a period they’re totally defenseless. The slaughtering would inflict horrific fear and pain on these intelligent, family-oriented birds, would not accomplish its stated-goals and would leave a bloody stain on the district’s reputation.
Canada Geese didn’t become our neighbors voluntarily. To save them from extinction, wildlife agencies bred them in captivity and settled them in colonies around the country. The following generations didn’t have migratory parents to lead them on journeys between Canada and the U.S. Lacking that skill and losing their natural habitats, they became urbanites like us.
The park district has employed a few techniques to reduce the birds’ population, but the application of most left much to be desired. For example, the number of the nests found each year has steadily decreased (except in 2017) since oiling of eggs started in 2015. Hiring seasonal staff and properly training volunteers would increase the number of nests spotted; so would getting permission from nearby homeowners to look for nests on their properties.
The district must abandon the idea of slaughter and adopt an integrative long-term program to create synergy within the park: community education and volunteering programs, a modest investment to increase capacity and purchase equipment. A must is the purchase of a tow and collect machine that collects geese droppings. Smart landscaping designs will also reduce discomfort.
NILOOFAR
SHAMBAYATI
Champaign