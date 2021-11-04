Gene-editing book has many lessons
“The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” is the most inspiring book I have read in the past 50 years.
It is the story of how Doudna and other scientists developed the CRISPR gene-editing technology that led to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines we have today.
In his closing statement, author Walter Isaacson writes: “All of the scientists I write about in this book say that the motivation is not money, or even fame, but the chance to unlock the mysteries of nature and use those discoveries to make the world a better place. I believe them. And I think that may be one of the most important legacies of the pandemic: reminding scientists of the nobility of their mission.”
TERRY IVERSON
Champaign