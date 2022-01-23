Georgia vote was inspiring
People owe an enormous debt of gratitude to all the African Americans who stood in long lines to vote on Jan. 5, 2021, in Georgia.
What a great accomplishment to exercise democracy and change the course of history by flipping the Senate. At a time when dishonesty and calculated lies was becoming the norm among some, these individuals chose to exercise their right to vote and stand up against unfairness.
It may not be known for some time how this has changed the course of history.
I do know that their actions have been a great inspiration to me, and I thank them!
ANN DONOVAN
Urbana