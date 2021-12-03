Get ATVs out of city parks
ATV riders are destroying our local parks.
The Urbana Park District is seeing damage done at several parks, the worst incursions being at Weaver Park in east Urbana.
This park is a restored landscape of Illinois: prairie, oak grove and prairie marsh. It is a quiet nature preserve — exactly what busy cities need. The park district has put thousands of hours and hundreds of thousands of our dollars into this preserve, a smaller version of Meadowbrook Park.
Volunteers like myself have added many more hours of work to make this park and others special places. I’ve been an active volunteer since 1985.
I will not sit by and let these vandals and criminals destroy our parks and all our hard work. Our municipalities must remove ATVs from cities and parks. There is no place for ATVs here.
If you buy an ATV, then you better have a place to ride it — 40 acres in the country, or take it to an appropriate place. I believe that there is one just over the Indiana line.
As far as I’m concerned, ATVs on our streets and parks should be confiscated and scrapped.
We all need to help. Report any ATVs on streets or in parks to police. I’ve already disrupted ATV riders four times at Weaver. I have photos of all events and caught some riders once. But I do need help. Please!
ROBERT VAIDEN
Urbana