Get in habit of having hobbies
Make your life more interesting and fun.
I am retired and because of my limited health, I no longer volunteer and exercise as much as I would like. Yet I still need mental stimulation when not taking classes at the University of Illinois’ Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
I want to share what has recently rejuvenated me and encourage others in this situation to do the same.
I was exploring hobby videos on YouTube and discovered one that inspired me. It is something that I love to do but had forgotten about. I also needed to have new ideas to explore in this area.
The exact hobby can be anything that speaks to you, so long as you find it inspiring and worth exploring. It should be something with depth and unlimited possibilities.
I found that this one new pursuit has generated other areas of interest in my life.
It’s a new year and a good time to revitalize your life, so I want to encourage others in this situation to explore the many ideas available to us and find one pastime or hobby that speaks to you.
You will be glad you did.
ELIZABETH OLMSTED
Urbana