Health insurance should help you in your time of need. That is why I want to warn people against selecting a short-term health insurance plan. There’s a lot of buzz around how useful short-term policies are. They’re cheap, and they just help you fill in the gaps, supposedly.
But what if the gap you need filled is mental health treatment or an inhaler for your asthma? Short-term policies aren’t going to help fill those needs for you. A short-term health plan might not even cover a trip to the emergency room.
These plans are not on the official Marketplace (healthcare.gov) for a reason. They don’t include basic wellness and they don’t include mental health. They don’t cover pre-existing conditions — health conditions that you’ve had before you get the short-term plan.
The heart medication and the inhaler for your asthma are not going to be covered. These short-term policies only last up to a year and you can’t re-enroll back into that short-term plan.
If you want to know more about which plans are available for you or your family, and whether you could qualify for a subsidy to make a plan more affordable, consider attending the ACA Open Enrollment meeting, hosted by the Champaign County Health Care Consumers, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center.
If you have questions about the insurance offered through the Marketplace, bring them. The staff is knowledgeable and ready to help.
ASHLEY BUCKLEY
Champaign